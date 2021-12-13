NORTHUMBERLAND — A neighboring municipality lent its leaf vacuum to Northumberland after the borough's machine broke last week.
Northumberland Borough Manager Jan Bowman said Riverside Borough allowed the borough to use its leaf vacuum so Northumberland could finish leaf collection for residents. The borough's leaf vacuum last week sucked up two bricks on Front Street, damaging the piece of equipment by bending a 2 1/2-inch steel shaft and the propellers.
"It's at no cost to the borough," said Bowman. "It's not as big as ours, but at least we're out again. Riverside is very generous."
The vacuum was picked up last week and the street department was out on Friday to start the leaf collection again.
The borough voted at last week's meeting to purchase 1,000 bio-degradable 30-gallon bags at 50 cents apiece — or $500 — for residents in case a vacuum was unable to obtained. Some residents picked up bags and more are still available for anyone in the borough who wants to clean up their leaves before the street department reaches their homes, said Bowman.
The bags can be picked up at the borough building at 175 Orange St. and drop the filled bags off at the former pool on Prince Street.
Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan said last week the leaf vacuum was purchased in 2007 for $28,000. The leaf vacuum will be taken to Stephenson Equipment, of Harrisburg, on Dec. 21 to determine whether it can be fixed and at what cost, said Morgan.
Bowman said the borough council members would likely return the favor if Riverside ever needed anything.
"We're all in this together," said Bowman.