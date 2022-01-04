League of Women Voters hosts forum
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series begins the new year by hosting a virtual talk entitled “Addressing Mental Health in the Federal Prison System.” Sarah Lada, doctor of psychology and specialty program coordinator at Federal Corrections Camp (FCC) Allenwood.
The virtual meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will be followed by an optional small group discussion. All participants must register in advance. To initiate registration, send an email with your name to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Sunday, Jan. 16.
Psychologists are called upon to respond to a range of problems and provide evaluations, including referrals from the federal courts or parole boards, intelligence testing for the purpose of determining special needs and psychological assessments. In light of this, Dr. Lada also plans to share some professional challenges and opportunities in her work in responding to drug abuse, crisis intervention and to those seeking to resolve a variety of deeply entrenched and self-defeating habits.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. League membership is not required to participate in these programs.
— THE DAILY ITEM