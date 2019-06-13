LEWISBURG — Teri MacBride was named president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, at the League's annual meeting on May 8.
McBride was also president 1998-2000. At this year's annual meeting, the League celebrated outgoing president Mary Zimmerman’s past year of leadership.
The evening also recognized long-time League member leaders Susan Warner Mills, winner of the Judy Anderson Community Service Award, and Marilyn Brill, winner of the Jill Reynolds Service Award. The Nancy Neuman Award, which focuses on young, future leaders, was given to Alexa Hackenburg, Milton High School, and Nick Jacobson, Lewisburg High School.
— RICK DANDES