LEWISBURG - The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area's final Candidates Night, scheduled one week prior to the Aug. 20 special election to fill the 85th District seat in Pennsylvania’s General Assembly, may be minus one of the candidates running for that office.
Republican candidate David Rowe said in an email, “I have not yet determined if my schedule will allow me to participate in yet another League event. We only just completed one event with the League and the next one is still weeks away.
“I did not say I would not be coming to their second forum. I was honored to have already participated in the forum held at Shade Mountain Winery that was co-hosted by the League and the Chamber of Commerce. Unfortunately, I was unable to meet the League’s arbitrary deadline for yet another forum due to the complicated logistics
of running a full-time campaign.”
All candidates who are on the ballot and the candidate who qualified as a write-in candidate were invited to the Aug. 13 candidate’s night. Dr. Jennifer R. Rager-Kay, Democrat, and Clair Moyer, Republican write-in, will be on a panel to answer questions provided by the League and members of the audience, said League President Teri MacBride.
Rager-Kay said she was disappointed to hear Rowe might not attend Candidates Night. “The people of this district deserve to hear from and be able to ask questions of all candidates running,” she said. “And answers to difficult questions and decisions in Harrisburg aren’t going to be prepared in a binder for him to read from if he’s elected.”
Moyer had no comment. Candidates nights, Mac Bride said, “are opportunities for all candidates. It would be great to have full participation because it is a way for candidates to become better known by the voting public. At the League, we work hard to create a non-partisan atmosphere, conducting candidates nights in a fair and even manner.”
At its core, MacBride said, the League aims to educate the public by holding these candidates nights,and printing voter’s guides on paper and online.
The 85th District includes all of Union County, except White Deer and Gregg townships, and Snyder County with the exception of Chapman, Monroe, Union and Washington townships, and the boroughs of Freeburg and Shamokin Dam.
The forum will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Rd., Lewisburg.
The session begins with a meet-and-greet with the candidates from 6:30-7 p.m. The panel of candidates will answer questions from the League and the audience from 7-8:30 p.m.