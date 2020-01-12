The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) kicks off a year-long celebration this year to commemorate the founding of the League of Women Voters and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The local LWV will kick off the celebration with the presentation, "The Hundred Year Struggle: Women's Fight to Gain the Vote." Mary Zimmerman, past president of the LWVLA, will give a presentation about this struggle at a lunch forum on Jan. 28, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the LaPrimavera Restaurant on Route 45 in Lewisburg.
The 19th Amendment ensured that “the rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Zimmerman taught women’s history for more than 30 years at Northern Virginia Community College.
On March 8, there will be a celebration at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg that will include refreshments, songs by KJ, a presentation by the Union County Historical Society, and more, beginning at 1 p.m.
For additional information about these events, visit http://lwvlewisburgarea.org/calendar.html or call 570-524-4439.