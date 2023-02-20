LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area plans to publish a Voters Guide for the May 16 Primary Election.
Candidates whose name will appear on the ballot are automatically included in the Voters Guide.
Write-in candidate can also be included in the guide by meeting the legal qualification for the office, formally announcing their candidacy, at least 60 days prior to the primary, and meet two or more of the following: have a a campaign organization or a funding base, thus showing significant voter support; address issues pertinent to the office being sought; represent a third or minor party; or have been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria.
Write-in candidates should notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area by calling 570-524-4439 or emailing lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com of their interest in being included in the Spring Voters Guide. The deadline for inclusion in the printed guide is March 17. Candidates who do not notify the League at least 60 days before the election will not be included in the printed Voters Guide. However, if they contact the League at least two weeks before the election and meet the other criteria, the candidate can be included on Vote411.org.