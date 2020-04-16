LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area reminds that registration for the June 2 primary election is open until May 18.
Act 77, passed in October 2019, allows no-excuse mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
The Lewisburg League advocates voting by mail as the safest method due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing mitigation measures like Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Absentee ballots also are available for those who satisfy specific criteria like being away from home or suffering an illness.
Learn more about voting by mail at www.pa.gov/guides/voting-and-elections/.
Apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail or in person at the Union County Elections Office, Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or call 570-524-8681.
Locate the address and phone number for other county elections offices at: https://www.votespa.com/Resources/Pages/Contact-Your-Election-Officials.aspx.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO