LEWISBURG — Two of the three candidates running to represent Pennsylvania's the 85th House district are set to be part of tonight's League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area's candidates night.
A special election to fill the seat is Aug. 20.
Democrat Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay and Clair Moyer, a registered Republican running a write-in campaign will be at the event answering questions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township building, 589 Fairground Road.
League president Teri MacBride said the event is "intended to inform the electorate what the candidates think on certain issues."
The Republican candidate, David Rowe, said he was not participating in the League's second candidates' forum. "The League said I would be unable to participate unless I committed by a July 26 arbitrary deadline. I was unable to commit at that time, and since then, I have scheduled another campaign commitment.
Rowe noted that he has already "done a League candidates' forum that was recorded and can be viewed on-line.
"Unlike my opponent," he said, "I have been campaigning full-time and meeting thousands of residents at local fairs, civic events, and knocking on doors. The League events normally attract just political insiders and partisan supporters of the candidates. My time is better spent talking and listening to the undecided voters of the district.”