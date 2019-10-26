LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold a three-part candidates night Wed., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m. in the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Rd.
Three panels will highlight three elections: Candidates for supervisor-council members for East Buffalo Township, Union Township, and Lewisburg Borough Council (Ward 4); school board members for Lewisburg School District, Mifflinburg School District, and Milton School District (region 3); Union County Commissioner.
Candidates for other Union County races, who are not scheduled to be on a panel, are welcome to attend to be introduced and to meet informally with the public both before and after the program.
— RICK DANDES