LEWISBURG — League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will host a virtual educational forum beginning at noon April 20 with the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards are each scheduled to speak on “Current Issues Facing Union County, PA.” Following their remarks, attendees can participate in optional breakout room discussions and a question-and-answer period.
Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit https://my.lwv.org/pennsylvania/lewisburg-area and select the Calendar link under the What’s Happening banner.
For information about the commissioners and Union County government, visit www.unioncountypa.org.