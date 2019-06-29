LEWISBURG — A Voters Guide for the Aug. 20 special election will be published by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
Candidates whose names appear on the ballot to fill the vacancy in the 85th District for the state House will automatically be included, according to a press release from the League.
"Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office, formally announce their candidacy at least 45 days prior to the election and meet two or more of the following qualifications: 1, has a campaign organization or funding base, thus showing significant voter support; 2, addresses a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; 3, represents a third or minor party; 4, has been endorsed by a major party," the release states.
To provide written notification and to notify the League, write-in candidates must no later than July 6 call 570-524-4439 and write to P.O. Box 206, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO