The Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association is offering a free learn-to-row program for new rowers ages 12 to 18 this summer beginning next week.
The program will run Wednesday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 28.
Sessions will be held from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA) boathouse at Shikellamy State Park, Sunbury.
Anne Shapiro, CPRA board member and coach, notes there is a lot of takeaways for the kids from the program.
“It’s learning a skill that can be a lifetime sport,” Shapiro said. “I’ve been rowing for 48 years. Several of our youth have gone on to row in college. Whether you are an athlete or not, you can do it recreationally or competitively. Physically it’s also a great way to stay in shape if that’s your goal because it’s an all-body workout.”
The generous donations from Raise the Region and the Degenstein Foundation have made it possible for the CPRA to offer the program free of charge. The only cost is the $25 dollars that participants must pay when they register to obtain a U.S. basic rowing membership.
Participants will also be asked to complete a swim test certification form. The swim test certification verifies the named individual is able to swim 50 yards in a competent manner and tread water for at least 5 minutes. The youths should have this form with them when they come to row.
Ethan Bell, a former rower with the CRPA who now rows on Susquehanna University’s rowing team, shared how great the coaching staff is with them.
“What I really liked about the youth program is how patient the coach and assistant coach are with the kids,” Bell said. “They’ll go through everything with you to make sure they understand. And if you have questions, they won’t hesitate to answer them for you. The coaches want you to improve. They observed me when I was rowing and helped me correct my form.”
Bell also expressed how welcoming the youth learn-to-row program is.
“The program is very inviting to anyone,” he said. “Because whenever I think of sports, even though you are on a team it seems like you are also always competing with your teammates. But with rowing, you work together as a whole to get a job done. I found it to be a very great way to make friends and build connections.”
For a sneak peek to what rowing entails, residents are invited to the boathouse at the park for National Learn-to-Row Day on June 3. The Central PA Rowing Association is hosting an open house for youth and adults from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested individuals can meet the coach, see the boats, try out a rowing machine, and learn more about the sport of rowing.
For more information, visit rowpa.org/youth-learn-to-row and the Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association’s Facebook page.