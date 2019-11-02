Lecture discusses importance of Holocaust education

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will continue its "Dayeinu! Beyond Survival There is Hope” program this upcoming week which kicked off Saturday with a lecture for educators on how Holocaust education and its relevance are important in the classroom.
“Learning about the causes of the Holocaust helps students understand that it was not an event that began and ended anti-Semitic violence, it was only the most dramatic manifestation of it in our age,” Bucknell music professor and event organizer Emily Martin said.
Martin began the day introducing Bucknell professor Harold Schweizer and thanking the audience for coming.
Schweizer recently retired from Bucknell where he taught courses in modern poetry, literary theory, Holocaust studies, representations of suffering and the comparative humanities.
Schweizer spoke for nearly 40 minutes to those in attendance.
"It is great to have all of these people here with us today," Martin said on Saturday. "We are excited for the week."
The University’s opera will run workshops, lectures, films and performances that demonstrate to students and the public alike how to honor the victims of the Holocaust, how to heal from the widescale trauma and how to commemorate the period and its victims through Nov. 9, Martin said.
“Effective Holocaust education also allows us to show how fear, hatred and apathy can spiral into devastating consequences, a lesson that is reflected in our world today," Martin said.
Other events of the week include a documentary film showing the testimony of the Holocaust through interviews with Holocaust witnesses.
A roundtable discussion on the representation of the Holocaust in film will also be held in the Campus Theatre on Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 begins with the “Songs of the Holocaust” performance at noon in Rooke Chapel, where Martin and students of the Bucknell Opera Theatre will perform songs written by prisoners of the concentration camp of Theresienstadt, located in today’s Czech Republic.
A Jewish Shabbat Service and dinner will be led by Rabbi Glazer on Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Berelson Center for Jewish Life.