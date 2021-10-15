SELINSGROVE — A professor from John Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics will give a presentation on the ethics and legitimacy of vaccine requirements at Susquehanna University later this month.
Anne Barnhill will present The Edward S. and A. Rita Schmidt Lectureship in Ethics at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, in the university’s Degenstein Center Theater.
The event is free and open to the public.
Barnhill is a philosopher and bioethicist whose research centers on the ethics of public health and the ethics of food and agriculture. Her recent work with colleagues at Johns Hopkins explores the ethical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ethics of lockdown and reopening, digital contact tracing and ethical issues related to the vaccination.
The lecture is funded through the financial gifts of 1969 graduate Edward R. Schmidt, who has emphasized his desire to impart to students an understanding and appreciation for the value and role of ethics in professional and personal endeavors. Schmidt named the lectureship in honor of his parents, Edward S. and A. Rita Schmidt, formerly of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, recognizing that the first teachers of ethics and moral behavior are parents.