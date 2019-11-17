By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — Legal bills ticked upward in the ongoing police funding dispute between Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township.
Lewisburg’s total legal fees paid climbed to $21,484 while East Buffalo Township’s reached $15,465.30, according to invoices provided by both municipalities under an open records request.
Lewisburg filed the lawsuit in February against the township and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, contesting East Buffalo’s change in its municipal contribution to the regional police department.
Lewisburg paid $1,638 to its outside counsel, the Pittsburgh-based Campbell Durrant Beatty Palumbo & Miller, for nine hours of service from Sept. 14 through Sept. 30. An additional $217 was paid to solicitor Andrew Lyons for 2.3 hours plus 0.4 hours of secretarial work by his office through Nov. 8.
East Buffalo Township paid $5,019.20 to its own outside counsel, Mette, Evans & Woodside of Harrisburg, for 22 hours from Aug. 1 through Sept. 18. Additional funds were paid to township solicitor Pete Matson, however, the attorney’s invoices don’t include the cost or hours charged for work specific to the litigation.
The latest available invoices from the out-of-area legal firms didn’t include October as those invoices weren’t yet available.
Open records requests were sent to each municipality on Nov. 6 and were provided within an initial five-day response period.
Lewisburg’s records included redactions, with the borough citing attorney-client privilege. East Buffalo Township’s records were free of any redactions. This mirrored records provided by the municipalities in September under a similar request.
Invoices weren’t yet requested from a second defendant in the lawsuit, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.