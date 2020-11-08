NORTHUMBERLAND — American Legion Post 44 and the Boy Scouts honored veterans during a Veterans Day program under sunny skies on Sunday in Riverview Cemetery.
Former Post 44 Commander Richard Simpson, now the Legion’s 17th District commander, led the program held in advance of Veterans Day on Wednesday. Simpson read the names of local veterans who have died in the past year — Walter R. Bastian, Richard D. Bunting, Clair W. Killian, William J. Klein, Paul Leese, Charles R. Mordan, Ronald E. Shipe, Helen M. Shingara, Charles K. Smith, Paul C. Vanata and Al Yearick.
A rifle salute and the playing of taps followed, as members of the Legion, its auxiliary, Boy Scouts from Troop 333 of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, and residents stood at attention.
More than two dozen people attended.
Simpson said post Commander John Hoffman was called to work and could not attend the ceremony.
Simpson said he believed the post has been doing the Veterans Day program since after World War II.
“I’ve been a member 54 years,” he said. “They’ve been doing it at least before then.”
Former Northumberland Mayor Len Zboray, a post member for 11 years, said he and his wife, Dee, are on the board of Riverview Cemetery, where, he said, about 1,000 veterans are among the 10,000 people buried there.
“Being on the board of directors, we realize the importance of honoring veterans buried in the cemetery, not just on Memorial Day or Veterans Day, but for the distribution of the wreaths,” said Zboray, who served in the Army and National Guard.
Among the well-known local veterans buried in Riverview is Theodore “Dutch” VanKirk, 93, a Northumberland native. VanKirk was the last surviving member of the Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. He died in 2014 in a retirement home in Georgia.
William Hopewell, also of Northumberland, the last local survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, also is buried at Riverview. Hopewell died in 2000 at the age of 84.
Scientist Joseph Priestley also is in the cemetery, which was established by his grandson, the Zborays said.
“We never, ever want to forget veterans who gave of themselves and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Zboray said.