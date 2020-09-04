SUNBURY — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources named Andrew Leidich as the new manager of the three-park complex in Northumberland, Union and Lycoming counties.
Leidich, 25, a native of Sinking Spring, Bucks County, takes over at the Shikellamy State Park Complex after Nicholas Sherlock, who left in July to become the assistant manager at Hickory Run State Park in Kidder and Penn Forest Townships in Carbon County. Leidich previously had served as a park manager trainee with the Bureau of State Parks Region 4, headquartered in Bucks County.
Leidich will be based at a state park where the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam forms the 3,060-acre Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna. The Fabridam, the largest inflatable dam in the world, gives boaters access to safe, deep water where unlimited horsepower motors are permitted and more than 350 mooring slips are provided.
The park complex also includes the 82-acre Milton State Park, Northumberland County, and the 20-acre Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County. Both parks also are along the Susquehanna River, offering a variety of general day-use and water-based activities.
Leidich holds a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield State University of Pennsylvania where he majored in environmental science and minored in geology.