NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland spent a refreshing afternoon in the sun on Saturday with the 2019 Lemonade Day.
Nearly two dozen stands lined the playground outside the borough hall at the corner of Second and Orange streets. Thirty-five children decorated their lemonade stands with various themes and served unique flavors of the classic summer beverage.
"It's good, old fashioned fun," said organizer Noelle Long, the president of 17857.org. "There's no cost to play games, do the activities or get in the inflatable slide. Any family can come and it won't break the bank. It's also a way for kids to get that entrepreneurial spiriting flowing."
It brings a sense of community, she added.
The themes are different every year, Long said.
For example, one group had a stand called Ghostly Ghouls, which featured spooky decorations, Stomach Acid Lemonade and Brain Goo. Another group had DJ Lemonade with a VIP tent while another group had Avengers Lemonade with Squirrel Girl and Captain America's shield on display.
A group of five girls from Northumberland themed their lemonade after camp as they raised money for the Shikellamy Outdoor Education Program, which allows them to go to Fifth Grade Camp. They had Lake Water, Lightning Bug Juice and s'mores.
Aubrie Garinger, 10, of Northumberland said she likes that the winner gets a limousine ride to the first day of school.
Bill Zeigler, of Sunbury, said the event was great.
"I see a lot of community members come out, and the kids are having a ball," he said. "The weather cooperated. Everybody wins."