A collective of students, faculty and staff authored two letters demanding Bucknell University take specific, expansive steps to address racial bias on campus and enact greater protections for black students and other students of color against COVID-19.
Bucknell President John Bravman and Chris O’Brien, chair of the Board of Trustees, responded indirectly Monday with a web posting addressing anyone who reached out with concerns.
They vowed better engagement for students, adjusting a senior management team for greater diversity, strengthened diversity training, the creation of an anti-racism fund, adjusting the core curriculum to include the role of privilege in contemporary society and completing a new diversity plan to replace one that expired in 2019.
Bravman and O’Brien did not address calls in the letters for Bucknell to sever ties with Buffalo Valley Regional Police and defund its own Department of Public Safety. The letter suggests funds be diverted to alternatives to policing as well as increasing pay for all staff and establishing hazard pay for essential employees working in the pandemic.
“We want to build a union based on principles and actions that go beyond language which has been unsuccessful in securing the physical and emotional safety of black and brown students. Fundamental to these principles and actions would be black lives really mattering. In order to successfully form such a union, we need these principles to be met with action,” the letter reads.
The letter-writers, not identified in a link shared by the group Green New Deal Lewisburg, also call for accountability and transparency in reporting and responding to racial bias and racist acts on campus. They seek the same information for university resources allocated to students of color. They note a five-year diversity plan expired in 2019 and annual reporting under the plan has been inconsistent.
In the letter by Bravman and O’Brien, they pledge to strengthen the campus community through inclusivity as fact, not just rhetoric.
“You have asked Bucknell to take a deeper look at how it can do more to make meaningful change. We hear you and are committed to leading the University in that work. Black lives do matter at Bucknell,” their letter reads.
The letter from students, faculty and staff broadly accuses the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and the Bucknell University Department of Public Safety of enhanced aggression and bias when dealing with black students.
Chief Paul Yost of the Buffalo Valley Police said he read the police-topic letter from the students, faculty and staff. He noted there’s no data or specific incidents referred to in it involving his officers.
Yost said he’s had no complaints of officer misconduct along racial lines, adding that the university hasn’t financially supported the department since its inception in 2011. However, that people of color expressed that the department is acting unfairly against them is a concern, he said.
Buffalo Valley officers attended a protest against police brutality held Saturday at Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park. Yost said department officers had positive interactions with organizers and attendees.
“I’m not aware of ongoing tension between police and the black and brown people of Lewisburg,” Yost said specifically about his department. “I’m concerned if that’s the feeling of community members.”
“I’ve had an open-door policy my whole career,” Yost said, inviting anyone with complaints or information to reach out directly.