LEWISBURG — Borough council adopted its 2020 budget without an increase to property taxes, accepted a traffic study for Market Street and directed a member to ask municipal neighbors if their representatives would consider discussing an alternative funding formula for municipal contributions to the William Cameron Engine Company.
Revenue and spending for the total budget is balanced at $5,531,011.15. The general fund budget, a municipal body’s primary operational account, constitutes $3,047,367.16 of the total budget.
Property owners will continue to be taxed at a millage rate of 12.74, or $1,274 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Council members Kathy Morris, president, Sue Mahon, vice president, Michael Derman, Sue Yohn, Jordi Comas, Luis Medina and Gary Frederick voted in favor. Councilmember David Heayn was absent.
Morris, who’s nearing the end of her term in office, warned fellow council members against failing to incrementally increase taxes and risk a large one-time increase. She said reserve funds are being “depleted” and services and future projects could be jeopardized. Unlike East Buffalo and Kelly township, she said the borough’s property tax base isn’t expanding.
“As I leave the board, I strongly encourage you all to examine this,” Morris said.
There was no response from other council members in attendance.
Fire company
Comas raised questions about pending agreements concerning William Cameron Engine Company and its municipal oversight board, Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES).
Full-time members of CSFES — Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township, Kelly Township — reached a point in negotiations with the fire company that decisions are necessary. Buffalo Township and West Chillisquaque Township are expected to join as contracted members.
While the CSFES board voted independently to adopt a financial oversight agreement with William Cameron, the respective municipal governments must each vote to amend an existing intergovernmental agreement to reflect the financial oversight role that the board is taking on. Members who met last month hoped to have the respective intergovernmental agreements ratified by December to take effect with the start of the coming new year.
During a discussion by borough council Tuesday, Comas questioned the municipal funding structure, budget oversight and a lack of a capital equipment reserve fund.
Derman was asked to discuss with representatives of East Buffalo and Kelly townships whether they'd explore switching from a per capita fee, estimated at $27 per resident of all three municipalities, to a structure based on property values. Comas said with a flat per capita fee, the townships receive greater value in fire service since their property values are greater.
William Cameron generates roughly 74 percent of its revenue on its own, largely through its ambulance service, while municipalities contribute 26 percent.
Lewisburg’s downtown and amenities provide value to bordering municipalities, Comas said, something he believes is lost on other governing bodies and overlooked by local media.
Yohn also raised questions about the fire company budgeting process. For budget increases over 10 percent, municipal approval is necessary. She suggested the percentage be reduced.
While December was targeted for the intergovernmental agreement ratifications, Solicitor Andrew Lyons said the process could actually take an additional three to six months.
Traffic study
Council members voted to accept the traffic study completed for Market Street. The study will be posted to the borough’s website as soon as today, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert. A much larger file of appendices is being considered for online publication. If not feasible, a hard copy will be at the office and potentially a digital alternative, such as a file on a thumb drive.
“It’s very impressive. I’m really thrilled with it,” Councilmember Sue Mahon said.
The traffic study was completed earlier this year concerning the impacts of heavy truck traffic on the downtown economy and culture.
Among the recommendations is that council petition PennDOT to restrict heavy trucks from traveling Market Street, with exceptions, along with the borough’s own restrictions on side streets. There’s been no movement on the recommendations and council members didn't discuss the topic Tuesday.