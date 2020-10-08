The Lewisburg Area School Board approved the purchase of a needlepoint bipolar ionization system to improve filtration and air quality at all four district buildings.
The board voted unanimously to spend $239,456 on the system through the McClure Company, which estimated installation to take about three to five weeks, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
The system consists of 163 individual units. Jordan Fetzer, board president, said after the meeting that the units are connected to a building’s ventilation system to clean the air.
“With COVID-19, of course, that’s one of the main reasons we’re doing it,” Fetzer said, adding that the units can be transferred when existing HVAC systems are replaced in the schools. “It’s not just an investment for COVID-19. It’s an investment for down the road, for flu season and seasonal allergies. It’s something that will benefit the district for a long time.”
The district initially received an estimate from a competing company, Siemens, which quoted a cost of $316,000 for 190 units.
The school board moved forward on the bipolar ionization project, separating it from an energy conservation and modernization project at district buildings and facilities. Four qualified energy service companies responded to a request for qualifications for the pending project. Proposals were received Wednesday and haven’t yet been approved.
The goal is to improve air quality and reduce operating costs while enhancing energy efficiency at all district buildings including the older schools: Kelly, Linntown and Eichhorn. The three older schools would be fitted with air conditioning as part of the project, something currently lacking at the buildings.
“The cost savings and the increase revenues from the program will be accomplished without requiring upfront capital from the district and will provide a positive cash flow each and every year of the financing term,” according to language in the district’s request for qualifications.
In other business, the school board voted to waive the district’s senior project requirement for graduation. The waiver applies only to the next graduating class, the Class of 2021.
High School Principal Paula Reber, in a letter to the board and Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock, said the complexities created by the pandemic necessitate the waiver.
“Because the vast majority of the projects are service-based or involve career exploration, (the high school) relies heavily on outside individual and group partnerships for these opportunities. Due to restrictions on visitors and volunteers, many of the organizations and job shadow opportunities are unattainable for our students this year,” Reber wrote.
Often, summer months are used to complete senior projects. However, Reber wrote that the camps, clinics and mission trips normally used for the projects were canceled.
Senior projects aren’t a state guideline for graduation.
“Even our own efforts to follow school reopening guidelines make it more challenging for students to volunteer in other district buildings,” Reber wrote.