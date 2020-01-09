LEWISBURG — Directors and administrators of the Lewisburg Area School District face an estimated deficit of $692,000 as they work to balance an operating budget for the 2020-21 school year, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
The nine school directors voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a preliminary budget. Expenses are estimated at $37.2 million compared to $36.5 million in revenue, Fairchild said.
A potential 3.1 percent tax increase, or 0.55 mills, is included in the preliminary budget, according to Fairchild. That represents the highest amount allowed for Lewisburg Area under the state’s taxpayer relief act.
The projected increase represents a $55 increase on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The current property tax rate is 17.71 mills, or $1,771 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Fairchild said directors will work to reduce the deficit through spending cuts and will seek to avoid the maximum tax hike. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.
Lewisburg Area had a deficit of $655,432 at the start of the budget process for the current school year, erased largely by spending cuts and also a 1.7-percent tax increase. The district had a deficit topping $880,000 at the start of budget planning for 2018-19. It was balanced without a tax increase.
Directors authorized the district’s application to the state for exemptions to a taxpayer referendum, which could allow Lewisburg Area to exceed the maximum tax increase to offset increases for special education and retirement costs. However, this is unlikely as the district has applied and been approved every year for such exemptions but never used them, Fairchild said.
In other business, directors approved a settlement with Lobar, the general contractor on the high school construction project. The district agreed to pay $110,136, less than originally projected, for work Lobar authorized to remove unsuitable soil during building construction.
Superintendent Steve Skalka said the soil in the area of the driveway entrance to the high school was water-logged and more soil than anticipated had to be removed. However, Skalka said the contractor never sought the board’s authorization for a change order to take on the additional expense.
Skalka updated board members on student debt for lunch, educational materials and athletic gear.
The district adopted a new collection policy in June that led to a substantial drop in outstanding lunch debt, Skalka said.
Outstanding debt dropped considerably, from 70.5 percent unpaid in 2017-18 to 31.3 percent in 2018-19 to 2.8 percent through December of the current school year, Skalka said.
“We do believe that the work done by the committee and by everyone to put greater light to collect all student obligations has been not only successful in getting materials returned but has also slowed down lunch debt considerably,” Skalka said.
The policy creates a system of warnings to parents to reconcile debt.
In the case of lunch debt, students are not refused a lunch if their accounts are at a deficit. A la carte items are prohibited until the debt is reconciled.
When materials like textbooks, iPads and athletic uniforms are damaged or unreturned, students are deemed ineligible for extracurricular activities when their debt exceeds $50 and remains unpaid two weeks after notice. Eligibility is restored once the debt is paid or a payment plan is established.