LEWISBURG — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School Board are tasked to erase a $691,835 deficit as they begin to prepare for the 2020-21 school year budget.
Lewisburg Area had a deficit of $655,432 at the start of the budget process for the current school year, erased largely by spending cuts and also a 1.7-percent tax increase. The district had a deficit topping $880,000 at the start of budget planning for 2018-19. It was balanced without a tax increase.
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, made his initial 2020-21 budget presentation to the school board Thursday night.
Revenue is projected at $36,524,340 and spending at $37,216,175, according to Fairchild’s presentation. The current year’s budget is balanced at $35,711,306.
Local revenue makes up the bulk of revenue brought in by the district, 72.1 percent projected for 2020-21. Almost all of that is via property taxes and earned income taxes, which combine for a projected total of $25,371,103.
Fairchild projected a 2-percent increase in basic education funding from the state, about average for his initial projections. There is no anticipated increase for special education funding, however, increases are expected for state reimbursements for retirement costs and transportation.
The highest taxes can be raised next year by law without a voter referendum or state-approved exception is 3.1 percent — about $55 on a property assessed at $100,000. That full increase is included in initial projections but can be altered by directors as they review potential spending cuts.
The current property tax rate is 17.71 mills, or $1,771 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Salaries and benefits make up most of the planned spending, $14,638,931 (39.3 percent) and $11,642,972 (31.3 percent), respectively.
Contributions to the Public School Employees Retirement System fund will rise to 34.77 percent from 34.29 percent. Health insurance rates are also expected to climb but projected figures weren’t available.
Preliminary budgets must be adopted in January. Proposed final budgets must be adopted by May 31 and the final budget no later than June 30.