The Lewisburg Area School Board faces an approximate $1.4 million budget deficit for the 2021-22 school year as it progresses toward the June 30 deadline to finalize its next spending plan.
Directors voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a preliminary budget with revenues estimated at $38,400,390 and expenses at $38,413,282. A proposed 2-mill tax increase is included in the preliminary budget to nearly close the estimated $1,402,523 gap.
Pennsylvania public schools must adopt a preliminary budget by Feb. 17. A final version is due at June’s end.
The preliminary tax increase, as explained by John Fairchild, director of Administrative Services, functionally serves as a placeholder for the state’s budget process requirement as directors and administrators work in the coming months to reduce spending.
Pennsylvania’s Taxpayer Relief Act limits school boards from raising taxes beyond a calculated limit. Lewisburg’s limit is 3.5 percent, or about 0.62 mills. A 2-mill adjustment would represent an increase of 11.3 percent— rising to 19.71 mills from the current rate of 17.71 mills.
The current rate equates to $17.71 tax on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
To exceed that 3.5 percent limit, the district must either seek voter approval or receive referendum exceptions.
The directors voted to apply for two exceptions, with Fairchild saying the district is eligible both for the special education and retirement funding exceptions. However, he described that as an insurance policy, noting that the district annually applies for qualifying exceptions.
“That is something we traditionally apply for and hope we never have to use,” school board President Jordan Fetzer said.
A budget update at the Jan. 28 board meeting noted a vote on the proposed final version could come when the board meets on April 22 with final approval on June 10.
Directors did not raise taxes for the current school year.
In a related move, the board voted to create two new positions, noting the costs of which are offset through attrition and elimination of three other positions.
On a split 7-2 vote, the board approved the creation of a director of Pupil Services and Athletics and another maintenance worker.
The director’s job would inherit the athletic director role and would include oversight of multiple programs such as home-schooling and the gifted program. The salary is set at $90,000 with benefits at $68,419.
The maintenance worker salary is set at $31,158 with benefits at $43,188.
Consideration of the creation of two other proposed administrative positions was tabled, largely due to financial concerns shared by board members.
Two secretary positions, one each at the high school and middle school, and the special education coordinator position will be vacated through retirement and won’t be filled. Along with the contracted athletic director position, which is rolled into the new director’s role, the estimated savings is $297,702.