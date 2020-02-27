Lewisburg Area hires Bucks County educator to become superintendent

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School Board ended its search for a new superintendent Thursday, hiring a 26-year education professional away from a Bucks County school district.
Jennifer Polinchock accepted the board’s offer of a three-year contract with a starting salary of $165,000. She takes over as superintendent of Lewisburg Area on July 1.
The board vote was 7-0 with directors John Rowe, Virginia Zimmerman, Lisa Clark, Erin Jablonski, Cory Heath, Mary Brouse and Tera Unzicker-Fassero all in favor. Jordan Fetzer, board president, and Director Mary Ann Stanton were absent.
Polinchock replaces Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September. Skalka’s resignation is effective June 30, the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Polinchock currently serves as assistant superintendent of Centennial School District. She beat out 21 other candidates in an interview process that included two rounds of interviews, Fetzer said by email.
“Dr. Polinchock’s experience in central office and leadership skills became quite evident during her interviews. We are confident that Dr. Polinchock will continue to guide the district forward as we work through our Equity and Excellence 2025 strategic plan,” Fetzer wrote.
Polinchock did not attend Thursday’s meeting. Her hiring was not listed on the meeting agenda. Directors added the item to the agenda at the meeting’s start.
“I am honored to serve the Lewisburg Area School District as the superintendent of schools. I am looking forward to meeting the faculty, staff, students, parents and community members during my first months with the district. I would like to thank the school board for this opportunity and their support in this transition in leadership,” Polinchock wrote in a statement sought by The Daily Item.
Heath, the board vice president, presided over Thursday’s meeting in Fetzer’s absence. He said Polinchock “was simply the best candidate.”
“I think it was very clear. There was consensus on the board. Even though we approach things from a different standpoint and look at things differently, we all came to the same conclusion,” Heath said.
Polinchock provided background information, stating she has a 26-year career in education. She began as a high school English teacher and in 2005, moved into administrative roles. She earned a doctorate from Lehigh University and has degrees from La Salle University, the University of Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley University.
Polinchock’s LinkedIn account shows she’s worked at the Centennial School District nearly seven years. According to the Bucks County Courier Times, Polinchock in September accepted a five-year contract with the district to remain in her current position through June 30, 2025. The newspaper reported in 2015 that Polinchock served as the district’s acting superintendent, too.
Polinchock has two children: Emily, who works as a production coordinator for ESPN in Connecticut, and Nick, a freshman economics major at West Chester University. Polinchock said she’ll relocate to the Lewisburg area this summer.