The cancelation of a planned capital reserve transfer combined with potential cuts to cyber charter school tuition may erase a deficit in the next school year’s operating budget at Lewisburg Area School District.
Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild proposed that school board directors eliminate a budget transfer of $350,000 to capital reserve, essentially a savings account for infrastructure projects, and reduce cyber charter payments by $310,000.
“We need to close the gap,” Fairchild said.
Lewisburg Area’s projected general fund deficit entering Thursday’s board meeting was $660,803, down from $1,446,457 from the initial budget presentation from Nov. 12. The latest revised budget shows revenues projected at $36,994,459 versus expenditures at $37,655,262.
The fate of a budget transfer is fully in the control of the school board, but a reduction in cyber charter costs is out of the district’s control. Students and their families must decide on their own whether they’ll exit independent cyber charter schools and return to school in their home district.
Enrollment in online schools soared last March when the pandemic set in. The cost to Lewisburg Area went from an annual average of about $300,000 to $400,000 over the past decade to more than $1.1 million this school year. Estimates heading into Thursday’s meeting had that cost above $800,000 in 2021-22 without the attempted reduction.
Directors spoke at length about the risks that Pennsylvania's current cyber charter tuition arrangement poses to taxpayers and public schools. Public schools pay the same rate for students to attend in-person as they do for them to attend an independent cyber charter program. At Lewisburg Area, Fairchild estimated the cost at $13,000 per pupil in regular education and $26,000 in special education.
Directors also cautioned against signaling to parents and students that they’re causing financial woes. It was repeated several times that during a recent town hall meeting, many parents expressed legitimate concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 and the lack of vaccine for students younger than age 16.
But directors and administrators did not speak at all during the meeting about what, if any, specific measures Lewisburg Area can take to entice students to return to the district’s in-person experience.
“The unknown is the pandemic next year,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said. “They’re only there because of the pandemic.”
Director Cory Heath encouraged Fairchild to take on greater risk in enhancing the potential cyber charter reduction. He raised concern that even if the deficit is cut as projected, without further cuts in spending a proposed 2-mill property tax hike will remain in the budget. That hike would be an increase of $2 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Lewisburg Area's current property tax rate is 17.71 mills, or $17.71 on each $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
Director Erin Jablonski warned against failing to maintain a healthy capital reserve account, saying the district took on $2.7 million in debt service in 2014, in part, because a capital reserve account wasn’t built up. She also said it will be hard to predict how many students might return to help reduce the deficit.
“We might start the school year with a higher number of students (in cyber charter school) than what we end with," Jablonski said.
Fairchild said he’s unaware of any school year during his tenure when the district didn’t make a transfer into capital reserve, even if it was the leftover funds at the end of a budget year. As to cyber charter costs, he noted that school districts are only billed for the exact amount of time students spend in such programs.