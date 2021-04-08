The Lewisburg Area School Board on Thursday lowered the proposed tax increase ahead of its first vote later this month on the final budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The board authorized Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild to include a 0.52-mill tax increase in the proposed final budget, estimated at $37 million.
That amounts to an additional 52 cents on a real estate tax bill for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. If ultimately approved, the increase would raise the property tax rate to 18.23 mills.
The proposed tax increase dropped 15 percent from the previously planned increase of 0.61 mills.
“We have closed the deficit but at the board’s request we’ve done a little bit more digging,” Fairchild said of three proposed tax increases: 0.61, 0.57, or 0.52 mills.
Lewisburg Area opened its budget process in November with a $1.4 million deficit. It was whittled down over time. At its last meeting, the board agreed with Fairchild’s proposal to eliminate a budget transfer of $350,000 to capital reserve and reduce cyber charter school payments by $310,000.
Students and their families must decide on their own whether they’ll exit independent cyber charter schools and return to school in their home district. Approximately 75 district students currently attend public cyber charter schools. Fairchild previously estimated 23 regular education students would need to return to meet the overall reduction sought.
Like other public schools, Lewisburg Area saw its cyber charter tuition costs soar during the pandemic, from less than $400,000 in 2019-20 to more than $1.1 million in 2020-21. Without the desired reduction, it’s estimated to cost $810,000 next school year.
Public schools pay the full tuition for students who opt to attend independent cyber charter schools. The cost is approximately the same as it is for those sitting in a district classroom.
The cost per pupil varies by district. At current rates, Lewisburg Area pays $13,536 for regular education and $26,145.08 for special education.
Directors debated whether to adopt a resolution asking the Pennsylvania State Legislature to explore the funding formula for online cyber charter schools to reduce costs for brick-and-mortar public school districts. There was agreement instead to hold off on adopting a resolution and reach out to the district’s state representatives in the Legislature, Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. David Rowe, to meet publicly, encourage action and raise public awareness.
The board is slated to vote on the final budget on April 22 and hold a second required vote on June 10.
Director John Rowe said the proposed tax increase was “palatable.”
The lowered tax increase is made possible as the result of an existing vacancy and an impending retirement among support staff. The vacancy occurred in August and the district carried on without filling that position.
Director Mary Brouse said should the board see it necessary to fill one of those positions, the money is available. Fairchild agreed, saying the funds could be found in the district’s budgetary reserve account.
Director Cory Heath asked about the potential use of federal emergency pandemic relief funds to offset the reduction. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said the district could explore the use of that funding on a one-time, fixed purchase to potentially capture savings in the next budget.
Fairchild and Polinchock each warned that the state could reduce funding for public schools since millions are being allocated in federal emergency funding.
“What we’re getting in federal money we might lose in state subsidies, or it will at least be flat,” Polinchock said.