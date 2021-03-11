The Lewisburg Area School Board on Thursday approved a new principal for Linntown Intermediate School, revised administrative job descriptions and entered a three-year health insurance contract that clipped an estimated $300,000 from a slimming budget deficit.
Directors voted Thursday to appoint Eric Wetzel as principal of Linntown beginning July 1 at a salary of $92,987 plus benefits. Wetzel currently serves as assistant high school principal. He’ll replace the current principal, Jeremiah Bennett.
Bennett resigned in January, effective Aug. 18, and will become the principal next school year at Northumberland Christian School. He coaches varsity basketball at the Christian school, where his wife also works and where all four of his children attend.
The shift for Wetzel will also see him assume the duties of federal programs coordinator, described by Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock as a role appropriate for administrators aspiring to work in a leadership position in a district’s central office in the future.
Directors finalized an organizational leadership chart and revised job duties for the aforementioned federal programs coordinator and assistant high school principal position along with supervisor of information technology and the recently created role of director of pupil services and athletics. The latter three positions have not been filled.
The pupil services role will be responsible for much of the administrative duties and parent-student engagement that fall under the position of special education coordinator, held by Pamela Kramer. Kramer is retiring at the end of the current school year. That newly created role will also take on athletic director duties, currently overseen by teacher Joe Faust on a stipend.
Daniel Schrader had served as technology supervisor. He resigned in February.
Shuffling of administrative positions is expected to have a net neutral impact on the 2021-22 budget which had a $1.2 million deficit last month, Polinchock said. However, the district saved approximately $300,000 by renewing a contract with Capital Blue Cross for employee health insurance. The contract caps premium increases at 2 percent next school year and 8 percent in each of the following two years. The caps were previously projected at 10 percent, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Polinchock proposed the creation of two additional administrative positions that aren’t planned to be added prior to 2021-22: curriculum supervisor and multi-tiered system of supports coordinator.
The health insurance savings drops the estimated budget deficit to $967,000. Fairchild said the deficit would be reconciled, in part, through transfers from capital reserve and the subtraction of proposed salaries for the administrative positions that weren’t created. The district would also review cyber-charter school costs — which jumped from $300,000 to about $1.1 million — as some parents and guardians may have their students switch back to the district ahead of next school year.
The preliminary budget previously approved by the board includes a 2-mill tax increase, though it’s viewed as a placeholder as directors work to eliminate the deficit.