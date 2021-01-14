Building principals with the Lewisburg Area School District said Thursday this week’s in-person return of students went smoothly.
The district had shifted to remote learning before the Thanksgiving holiday break as COVID-19 case counts surged in the Lewisburg area. The last day of in-person classes was Nov. 20 before students returned to school buildings Monday.
High School Principal Paula Reber said during a Board of Education meeting that there were some issues with late arrivals as students readjusted to the school-day schedule. Additional social distancing measures were taken in the cafeteria, she noted, adding that students have been “fantastic” with wearing face coverings.
Reber said it was great to walk through the building and see students in classrooms.
“One student said, ‘It’s all still scary with the virus but I forgot how safe I feel here until I got back here,’” Reber said, quoting the unidentified student. “I think that says more than anything.”
“I feel like there’s a new sense of energy,” Eric Wetzel, assistant principal, said.
The return of students doesn’t signal a return to normalcy. Pandemic mitigation measures remain in full force. Wetzel spoke of how district band auditions were modified with students recording video submissions and today, 13 students will have virtual live auditions.
George Drozin, principal of Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, said the resumption of in-person classes is an endurance adjustment.
“It was hard to tell if they were more tired going in than they were going out,” Drozin said.
The school board voted to approve a required attestation that the district is following mitigation guidelines required by the state.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock noted that building closures for COVID-19 depend on size and case counts. The Eichhorn and Linntown schools fall into the “small” category with the state. Two to 4 positive cases among students and staff within a 14-day period would trigger a closure of 3 to 7 days for cleaning and contact tracing. It would take 4 to 6 such cases at Kelly Elementary and the high school, she said.
Polinchock reviewed a historical data report exploring student performance by grade level on varied state assessments including the PSSA and Keystone tests as well as AP exams and the SATs.
The full report is available within Thursday night’s meeting agenda published at www.lasd.us.
The data spans 2015 to 2020 with the exception of state assessments since they weren’t administered last year due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, the district performed well though Polinchock pointed out areas where improvement should be targeted such as English and language arts for students transitioning from grade 5 to 6 and realigning science courses across the k-12 spectrum.
“We are well above the state average in proficiency, advanced and combined average,” Polinchock said of the PSSA exams. “Our students do well in the assessments. Even though they do well there are some areas where they could do better.”