Lewisburg Area School District athletes must wear masks during practices and competition for all winter sports except swimming as a mitigation measure against COVID-19.
The district school board voted 9-0 Thursday to revise an existing health and safety plan for athletics that includes the stricter masking provisions. It complies with an updated order effective Nov. 18 from Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine that mandates everyone wear masks indoors and outdoors when away from home.
The revision also limits spectators to two parents or guardians of each athlete. Masks and social distancing are a must. Spectators aren’t permitted at bowling matches due to the size of the venue.
Should another school’s team not comply with masking during competition, Lewisburg Area won’t participate, according to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock. She added that exceptions could be granted on an individual basis and that Geisinger and other physicians said they wouldn’t offer blanket exceptions.
“We know that’s going to be a challenge for some of our athletes and that it may be a determining factor if they participate. We find this is necessary not just for students and staff but also for the community,” Polinchock said. “We would not play other teams if they are not wearing masks.”
Lewisburg Area submitted an attestation to the Pennsylvania Department of Education pledging that the school district will comply and enforce the latest pandemic health-safety guidance. The attestation allows districts that submit attestations to avoid going to full remote instruction and cancel extracurricular activities and athletics.
Lewisburg Area temporarily shifted to remote instruction for all grades beginning Nov. 23 due to the substantial spread of COVID-19 in Union County. The district on Thursday announced the remote instruction period would be extended through Dec. 11, with in-person instruction tentatively slated to resume Dec. 14.
In-person instruction was to resume Monday but was scuttled as virus cases continue to mount.
On a question from Director Lisa Clark, Polinchock said there are concerns about the safety of wearing masks during athletic competition, particularly with wrestling. She said schools must work with officials to be extra cautious to spot any potential harm and allow more rest breaks than normal.
“What would be most helpful is if we could get some recommendations from medical professionals on the types of masks that would be better to use,” Polinchock said.
High School Principal Paula Reber said athletes from the boys and girls basketball programs already are practicing while wearing masks. She said it’s an important step for conditioning so they’re prepared ahead of competition.
Director Virginia Zimmerman expressed concern that the district was placing athletics ahead of academics and potentially risking inviting the virus into school buildings.
Director Tera Unzicker-Fassero said there are safety procedures both for operating academics and athletics. Director Cory Heath added that directives made by the board this school year have been about providing opportunities and choices for students and their families.
“I feel like that’s what we’re doing here again. There aren’t perfect solutions or answers,” Heath said.
Director Mary Ann Stanton noted other districts are dealing with entire teams being placed in quarantine. That’s the case with the Shikellamy boys basketball team. Stanton said she wants opportunities for athletes and extracurriculars like musicals and orchestra, but that they must be done safely. She added that such activities are a plus for students’ mental health.
In other business, Director Jordan Fetzer was re-elected on a 6-3 vote to the position of board president. Voting in favor were directors Mary Brouse, John Rowe, Clark, Heath, Unzicker-Fassero and Fetzer himself. Director Erin Jablonski received votes from Stanton, Zimmerman and also cast a vote in favor of herself.
Heath was chosen unanimously as vice president.