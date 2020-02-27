LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District slashed its projected budget deficit for next school year as administrators progress toward a final spending plan.
The deficit stands at $264,745, down from $691,835 when the first preliminary budget draft was presented in November, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Fairchild cited a reduction of $208,527 in personnel costs, an increase in property assessments of $96,221 and reductions in spending on retirements, pensions and transportation costs. Also, no faculty applied for sabbaticals next school year, saving an estimated $85,763.
The revised preliminary budget stands at $36,548,288 in revenue and $36,813,033 in savings.
Fairchild said efforts will continue toward reducing the projected deficit. A vote on a final budget plan is expected in early June, he said.