LEWISBURG — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District adopted an operating budget for the next school year without a property tax increase.
Estimated spending and revenue balances at $36,091,762. The tax rate remains 17.71 mills or $17.71 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Local revenue, largely from property taxes, is estimated at $25,948,799 compared to $9,624,663 from state sources and $518,300 from federal sources. Instruction costs represent the bulk of expenditures at $21,331,359; support services, $10,660,718; non-instructional services, $876,936; other expenditures including debt and budgetary reserves, $3,222,749.
Directors voted to increase taxes in seven out of the previous eight budgets, avoiding an increase in 2017-18. Last year, directors approved a 0.3-mill increase.