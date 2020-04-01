LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District altered its meal distribution schedule for April. Staggered distribution is as follows: April 3, 6, 8, 14, 16, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29. Two meals will be distributed on these dates except on Fridays, when one meal is distributed.
Distribution remains from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the previously established pickup sites: Kelly Elementary School, Eichborn Middle School, GreenSpace Center (former high school).
Mobile distribution sites and times are split by routes, northern and southern.
Northern route: 11:35 a.m. Timberhaven, 11:50 a.m. Shelly Circle, 12:10 p.m. West Milton underpass. Southern route: 11:35 a.m. Penn Commons, 11:50 a.m. Second and St. Mary streets, 12:10 p.m. Essex Place, 12:30 p.m. Winfield Baptist Church.
There are no changes to meal eligibility.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO