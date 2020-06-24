LEWISBURG — Jennifer Polinchock swore an oath to office Tuesday morning in Union County Court as she readies to take over as superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District beginning July 1.
Pennsylvania law mandates superintendents, among a few other chief administrators in public education, swear an oath before starting the job.
Paula Young, the school district’s executive assistant, served as Polinchock’s witness as she was sworn in in the Judge Michael Hudock’s chambers. Polinchock said everyone involved followed the protocol of wearing masks and remaining socially distant.
The school board hired Polinchock in February. She had most recently served as assistant superintendent of Centennial School District. She beat out 21 other candidates in an interview process that included two rounds of interviews.
Polinchock replaces Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September and is finishing out his three-year contract.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO