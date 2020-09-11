The Lewisburg Area School Board approved protocol Thursday allowing limited attendance at outdoor athletic events this fall while complying with the state’s venue capacity limits in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s revised Athletic Health and Safety Plan outlines specific guidelines for fall sports only: football, band and cheer, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, cross-country, junior varsity and junior high football, golf, tennis and junior high softball.
“If anything changes from the governor's office and the legislature it will certainly need to be updated,” Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock told board members.
The Wolf administration currently limits attendance at outdoor venues at 250 people. That includes athletes, coaches, officials and spectators. The indoor venue limit is 25 persons.
Lewisburg’s football team will play its home games at Selinsgrove Area High School since access to Bucknell University’s stadium isn’t currently permitted due to the pandemic. Senior football players and cheerleaders will each receive two tickets to share while underclassmen will receive one each.
The athletic director for visiting teams on Lewisburg’s schedule must submit a roster of players and coaches the Tuesday before a game. Once a count is completed for both teams, the visiting team will be informed if there’s room for their own fans.
The marching band won’t perform today due to logistics. Options are being explored with administrators that could include performances at outdoor venues, performing in-stadium before exiting or perhaps performing at a site adjacent to the Selinsgrove stadium.
“We’ll look for opportunities for them where they can have some venues to perform,” Polinchock said of the band.
Soccer and field hockey players will be allowed two guests each. Reserved tickets will be distributed at the gates. The number of persons inside the venue will be counted and if below 250, will free up tickets for the general public.
Each cross-country race will be treated like an “event.” Parents will be permitted to arrive on one side of the high school building and can stick around until their child’s race is finished.
For the remaining sports, the district plan is to monitor attendance as it’s not expected the 250-capacity limit would be exceeded.
Building principals said the first days of school have gone well.
The district opened for in-person education this week in a staggered manner. On Wednesday, students in new buildings returned in-person: pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, grades 4, 6 and 9. They had Thursday off as students in the remaining grades returned for their own first day. Students across all grade levels will be in district buildings today.
Principal George Drozin of the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School said scheduled mask breaks outdoors helped reenergize everyone, adding that the staggered start helped, too.
“It seemed like everybody knew what is expected and has been following those expectations to the letter,” Drozin said.
Principal Jeremiah Bennett of Linntown Intermediate School talked of how teachers were resourceful in making the best of a new situation given pandemic restrictions. Cafeteria aides used tool belts donated by Lewisburg Builders Supply to monitor lunch spaces and provide utensils and other items students normally would get up and grab on their own. One teacher bought yoga mats, cut them in half and handed them out to students for mask breaks.
Bennett said he was struck by the maturity displayed by the 10- and 11-year-olds at the school as he reviewed rules and logistics with each class. He said sticking to the new rules would be important to keep the school buildings open and avoid remote learning for all.
“They were visibly nodding their heads in agreement. It was neat to me to see that they get it and want to be there,” Bennett said.