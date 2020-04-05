Lewisburg Area High School and Middle School teams have been the consistent leaders throughout the Spring 2020 Stock Market Challenge. That remained the story after the seventh week of this year's challenge.
The high school team ended the week with a portfolio of $183,181.86, while the middle school team listed a $164,713.95 portfolio.
Selinsgrove Area and Shamokin Area teams maintained their hold on second and third places, respectively, in the high school division, while Selinsgrove Area and Midd-West held those respective positions in the middle school category.
Valley high school and middle school students participate in the competition, in which teams of students from each school manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The Northumberland National Bank and The Daily Item sponsor the Stock Market Challenge.
Here are the latest results:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $183,181.86
2. Selinsgrove Area $176,547.15
3. Shamokin Area $104,837.22
4. Mifflinburg Area $104,537.72
5. Midd-West $102,279.89
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $164,713.95
2. Selinsgrove Area $146,549.72
3. Midd-West $118,355.35
4. Milton Area $109,530.57
5. Shamokin Area $106,049.14