LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council voted Tuesday to extend the temporary closure of a portion of Sixth Street until Nov. 2.
Sixth Street between Market Street and White Pine Alley has been used as a public seating area since June. The council last month indefinitely extended its temporary stay of enforcing the open container ordinance, allowing alcoholic beverages to be carried freely in an area of the downtown daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.: Seventh to Front streets and Cherry to White Pine alleys, all of which surrounds the main thoroughfare, Market Street (Route 45). Hufnagle Park remains off-limits for open containers.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost told council his department has had no problems with the open container ordinance or large gatherings and college parties.
Council tabled discussion of the development of townhouses behind the GreenSpace Center. GreenSpace Properties of West Pittston, which developed the old school building into a multi-use property, failed to meet conditions for final approval of its land development plan. Borough Solicitor Andrew Lyons said he’s “optimistic” that the matter is progressing in a positive manner.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO