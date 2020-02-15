LEWISBURG — Borough council switched venues for its meeting next week on the expectation of a large crowd gathering to hear and react to Union County gun rights advocates proposing the establishment of a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The council meeting will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor training room of the William Cameron Engine Co. support center. The venue is located on Fifth Street, between Buffalo Road and St. Anthony Street, just across from the fire station.
The gun-rights advocates are pitching an ordinance proposal at each municipality with the ultimate goal of having a county-wide mandate that no local funds or resources are used to enforce state or federal laws viewed as infringing on citizens' Second Amendment rights. Buffalo Township adopted the ordinance thus far.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO