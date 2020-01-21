LEWISBURG — Borough council needs an eighth member to fill a vacancy and it’s turning to residents in Ward I to volunteer.
At Tuesday’s monthly meeting, council members accepted the resignation of former member Sue Mahon, who announced earlier this month she would step down for personal reasons.
Mahon’s term expires Dec. 31, 2021. She served Ward I. Her successor must also live in that ward. Council consists of two members from each of the borough’s four wards.
According to Solicitor Andrew Lyons, the council has 30 days from the effective date of Mahon’s resignation, Jan. 21, to fill the vacancy. If it can’t, the borough’s vacancy board has an additional 30 days to make the appointment. The last resort would be an appointment by the county court, an unlikely scenario, Lyons said.
The vacancy will be advertised on the borough’s website at www.lewisburgborough.org and on the borough’s Facebook page. Councilmember Debra Sulai urged the digital announcement. Borough Manager William Lowthert suggested an additional approach.
“The best way to do it is for you as elected officials to talk to people in that ward who you think would make good council members,” Lowthert said.
Councilmember Mike Derman said he was aware of some residents interested in the position.
Mahon served as an appointed member of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. Council members voted to promote Jordi Comas, council vice president, from an alternate to a full-time commission member. Sulai was chosen to be the new alternate.
Another high-profile vacancy is on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. The borough has four seats on the 12-person board. A vacancy occurred when former member Kelsey Hicks moved from the borough.
The term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Lowthert said he hasn’t been approached by any interested parties. Sulai said she tried recruiting a new member with no success and said she’d continue to do so.
No one was appointed Tuesday night. The vacancy will appear on the February meeting agenda.
“I don’t think it’s ideal to have four borough council people. It’s better to have people from the community,” Comas said.
Council President Luis Medina and Comas serve on the Recreation Authority board along with former Councilmember Pete Bergonia.
Additional vacancies and term expirations are as follows: planning commission, Dec. 31, 2022; zoning/hearing board alternate, Dec. 31, 2020; Historical and Architectural Review Board, Dec. 31, 2020.
“HARB is really easy. It takes about 30 minutes a month,” Councilmember Elijah Farrell said.
Council appointed Sulai to serve on the Lewisburg Neighborhoods board. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2020.