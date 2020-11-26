LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office is closed to the public effective immediately, according to a notice issued Wednesday by the borough. The notice cites the increase in COVID-19 cases locally.
Staff will be available during normal business hours to assist residents by phone or email. Call 570-523-3614 or contact staff via email. The general Lewisburg Borough Office email address is office@lewisburgborough.org. Find additional contact information for staff and elected officials at www.lewisburgborough.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO