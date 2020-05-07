LEWISBURG — Businesses in the Valley are reopening Friday under Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow designation, but are proceeding cautiously and adhering to state safety guidelines and CDC recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said Thursday that her communication with downtown businesses has focused on preparation to reopen responsibly.
Under new practices, employees must wash hands frequently and regularly disinfect frequently-touched surfaces like countertops and doorknobs; employees and customers are required to wear masks and the state requires occupancy not exceed 50 percent capacity.
"Many businesses are even more comfortable with a limit of no more than five people per 1,000 square feet," Ruby said.
You will see signs posted in our downtown kiosk, she said, and on store windows and inside businesses listing these requirements. "Our businesses are excited to be opening again and looking forward to seeing their friends and neighbors. The merchants in downtown Lewisburg want to make sure that everyone knows that safety is a priority for us."
Some Lewisburg businesses will not be ready to open on Friday, Ruby noted. "You will see them posting available hours soon."
Other businesses have chosen to continue doing business mostly online and will now be offering shopping by appointment at their physical locations.
A new normal
"We've been thoroughly cleaning for the last several weeks in preparation for this day, said Tabitha Geise, owner of the Purple Platypus in Lewisburg, on Thursday. "And we've taken advantage, a little bit, of downtime."
Geise had just gotten back from Toy Fair 2020 (held in New York City in February and all of the inventory in her store had been completely restocked.
"And then we got shut down," Geise said.
"We've been keeping busy. I sent my team home for several weeks," she said. "I continued to pay them. I considered it a paid vacation. And as we got closer to reopening, we came back and started cleaning and re-arranging, tweaking and doing the kind of stuff that never ends."
As far as Friday goes, she said, "we are by no means back to normal. Not even close. We are requiring that masks be worn for anybody who comes in, and that nobody has any symptoms. We are also limiting the number of people who can be in here at a time."
Geise is handling the majority of her customers by personally shopping for them, just as she would if they walked into the store. But they are doing it over the phone and over social media. They are doing curbside and front door pickup.
"We can bring it to your car," she said."We can set it right out front when you let us know."
For the last month, Geise has been working late hours on the website.
"We always had an e-commerce capable website but we never turned it on," she said. "We always focused on our in-store customers. We're people-people. But in light of the pandemic, it gave us another avenue to showcase what we had."
On Thursday they were wrapping things up for what Geise called their front-door pickup or curbside pickup. They are also offering free delivery.
"I would rather come to you than anybody come to me," she said.
"We are preferring no contact, but if someone does want to see something in the store," Geise explained, "we are abiding by the five-person per thousand square feet. I'm including my team in that number so that means we can have two to three people in the store, only. We also removed all of our customer touch-points."
All of the interactions that are part of their business — testing products, playing games with kids — is gone.
"We are trying to eliminate touch-points," she said. "We will be thoroughly clean before, during, and after anyone is here. My goal is to protect my team. They are family."
Things are going to be different, Geise said. "And the pandemic is not going away soon. So we have to not think of what we can't do, but what we can do."
Spring and Summer stock in
Connie Harter, owner of Retrah, Gingerbread House, and Dwellings in Lewisburg, spent Thursday sanitizing her stores, getting everything ready.
"After we were forced to close down," Harter said, "the bulk of our spring and summer stuff came in. A lot of merchandise came in. We're fully stocked and ready for business."
The businesses are all abiding by the guidelines set forth by the governor, Harter said.
"Please wear a mask," she said. "Please keep your distance. Stay home if you're ill.
It's a learning curve
The Mercantile in Lewisburg is going to open, said owner Laurie Slear, "and we'll require masks and have hand sanitizers inside the door. People who come in will have to sanitize their hands or we have gloves if they don't want to use hand sanitizers."
There will still be a limit of five people in the store and employees will be wearing masks.
"We have a plexiglass barrier at the register that we installed," she said. "Lots of wipes. We'll be cleaning between customers, the counter, the credit card machine."
If clothes are tried on, they will take the clothes out of circulation for two days.
"We'll clean the dressing room between customers," Slear explained.
And even though they are open they will continue to offer curbside service.
"If someone feels uncomfortable coming into the store," she said, "we'll happily bring things out to the car."
There are items in the store on sale, such as some Vera Bradley bags half-priced, and some clothing that is half-priced.
"It's just gonna be a learning curve our first two days, how we can manage things," she said.
Downtime was productive
Albert Payne, owner of Comics Metropolis in Lewisburg, is very excited about being open again.
"We will be running some sales," he said. For example, a sale on all recent back-issue comics. All toys and statues will be 10 percent off.
Payne said that while the shop itself was shut down, employees "were still working in the store, conducting inventory, opening up new accounts with distributors, reassessing the business, looking into having an online storefront, doing research. We were still working normal business hours. The shop wasn't open to the public."
The shop frequently has held tabletop gaming events, like miniature games Warhammer 40K, but now they are not hosting any tabletop game events and are not having gamers play in the back room until Pennsylvania reaches the green stage.
New restaurant opens
Billy Hawley, owner of Oakwood Smokehouse in Lewisburg, also owns a construction company.
"But I've always entered cooking competitions," he said. "And everyone had been telling me I should open up a restaurant.
"So this is like chasing a dream of mine," Hawley, who has never owned a restaurant before, said.
The main meals are brisket and pulled pork, coming in a slider, a six-inch hoagie, or on a platter.
Also on the menu is smoked mac-and-cheese with a cracker and parmesan topping on top of it.
There will be a hand sanitizer right by the door. And there is a sign that a mask must be worn. And people should stay six-feet apart. There are disinfectant and hand soap sanitizers in the bathrooms.
"We are trying to take every precaution that we can," he said. "We did an insane amount of cleaning for a week and a half. Did some deep cleaning before we decided to open up."
Local businesses are resilient
Members of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce have been resilient during the pandemic said Tea Jay Aikey, CEO, president, of the organization, "and I am so excited for the reopening process to begin.
"I've been consistent in telling everyone on our team that the strong find a way survive and thrive," she said.
The closure of member businesses obviously came with many challenges Aikey continued, "but I do believe it will make us all stronger and better prepared in the future. The members of the Central PA Chamber are very creative and strongwilled. I am certain that their businesses are going to reopen with a new stamina. I am also excited to see how they each have grown personally. It will undoubtedly be a slow process of getting back on track; but a joyous one indeed."