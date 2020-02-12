Lewisburg Children's Museum program helps parents share stories, tips

Parents and caregivers of young children can share parenting challenges and techniques while the kids play at the Lewisburg Children's Museum starting in March.
The museum's Connect, Share, Learn: A Parents' Group will meet for 9 weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 2.
“I participated in the fall session of Connect, Share, Learn,” says Jessie Troisi, Lewisburg advocate and mother. “I felt the program provided crucial information about childhood development and common parenting pitfalls. It has been a great resource for mothers in our area to find ideas, support and a sense of community.”
The program, a partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, will help families promote healthy social and emotional growth of children ages 0-4 through age-appropriate strategies and resources, according to the museum. Sessions will include guest speakers and instructors.
“These classes are exceptionally valuable in that they make available to parents a variety of methods, materials and research-based information to help them build a parenting toolkit,” says Lynn Fiedler, a Connect, Share, Learn facilitator. “The information, ideas and materials presented in these classes can be implemented throughout the various stages of a child's development, enriching their environment and providing experiences to optimize early brain development.”
Fiedler has more than 40 years of professional teaching experience from preschool through university settings. She created and currently teaches the Every Baby Needs a Lap Top class through the United Way and Evangelical Hospital.
Other instructors include Chris Boyatzis, Ph.D. and professor of psychology at Bucknell University, and Susan Chlebowski, a Connect, Share, Learn program facilitator.
Boyatzis studied parenting and childhood in Denmark. Chlebowski is a certified Montessori teacher who specializes in developmentally appropriate nature and research-based methods in her work with children, according to the museum.
“We are so very proud to be partnering with such qualified educators and facilitators for this program,” says LCM Executive Director, Kahla DeSmit. “Providing caregivers with strategies to successfully navigate this critical stage of development sets children up for future successes, academically, socially, and emotionally. We know our facilitators are committed to helping these families succeed.”
The sessions are free, but registration is required. Register for the 8 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m. Wednesday sessions at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/parents-group. Child care for confident walkers will be available for the Wednesday sessions.