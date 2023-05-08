LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum is joining museums nationwide in a Blue Star Museums initiative program, which provides free admission to active U.S. Military personnel and their families.
The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the arts in collaboration with Blue Star families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.
“The LCM is proud to support military families,” said Kahla DeSmit, executive director at LCM. “Military service affects the whole family, and we are pleased to provide military families a space where they can learn, imagine and play together. Visiting a museum is a great way for families to connect with and get to know their communities.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
For more information about the LCM, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.