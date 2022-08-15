LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) announced it received a grant from the PPL Foundation.
These funds will support the museum’s ongoing "Count Me In" efforts which aim to make the museum accessible to all families.
Since its opening, the museum has participated in two national programs aimed at providing free or reduced admission to children and their families. The programs include Museums for All, through the Association of Children’s Museums and Institute of Museums and Library Services, and Blue Star Museums, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families.
The museum is expanding this program to include its “Summer Chill Series," which provides reduced admission; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) activities; sample treats; and extended hours at the museum.
“We are very aware of all the demands that are placed on a family's resources,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director.
“We want to provide options for families that allow them to enjoy a carefree evening out learning and playing together, without cost being a prohibitive factor.”
There is one more summer chill event on Sept. 23 from 4-6 p.m.