Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will host a virtual career day Saturday allowing kids to get a feel for the careers of scientists, police officers and more.
Museum-at-Home: Future Me, A Virtual Career Day is a free event beginning at noon on the museum’s Facebook page: @LewisburgChildrensMuseum.
Participants can also view pre-recorded interviews with other professionals and can submit a Career Day Resume for a random prize drawing. Resumes are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
“Through the Facebook Live portion of the program, children will have the opportunity to engage with professionals and ask any burning questions, like what’s it like to be a police officer,” says LCM Education Director, Lindsey Walter. “We want children to see the possibilities.”
Pat Martino, Bucknell University chemistry laboratory director, said that by exposing kids to different career options at younger ages, they’ll have a clearer idea about how to pursue their desired career paths as they grow older.
“I'm excited to talk about what a scientist does and highlight the various historic accomplishments of scientists. I'm also excited to highlight how science educators work to inspire future generations of scientists who will go on to solve the many challenges we face as a society,” Martino said. “There are also a few chemistry demos in the (pre-recorded) video since everyone loves a good ball of fire.”
Kluge Insurance Group sponsored the program. It’s also sponsored in part by a grant from the Walmart Foundation.
“This is not how we would have hosted this program in our pre-COVID-19 world,” adds Kahla DeSmit, the museum’s managing director. “But we think this program has lots of value and will still inspire children, even from home.”
For more information about the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.