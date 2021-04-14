LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is accepting orders for special kits for its upcoming program, Museum-at-Home: Virtual Mother’s Day Tea Party.
Tea Party begins at 11 a.m. May 8 at 11 a.m. Orders are due April 24. Kits will be available for pickup May 1-7.
The program includes an activity kit for caregiver and child to share and a virtual facilitated program, complete with tea time etiquette led by a Mistress of Ceremonies. Kits include plastic teacups to decorate, a flowering tea ball, materials to create your own tea party attire, and additional recipes and activities to make it an extra special memory.
“We so appreciate local businesses coming together to share coupons and special treats to shower moms with extra love,” adds Andrea Repetz, LCM Susquehanna University Service Leader volunteer and program organizer. “Businesses like Bella’s Bliss and Gilly’s Lilies have been so generous.”
For additional information about Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the Virtual Mother’s Day Tea Party, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO