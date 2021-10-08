LEWISBURG — On Sunday, the Lewisburg Ecumenical Ministerium and the Lewisburg Council of Churches will host a Lewisburg Community Walk to End Food Insecurity. The event begins at 2 p.m. starting at the Lewisburg Post Office.
Every dollar raised will be given back to an organization in our community that is helping end food insecurity in our area. Through area Food Banks, Shelters, and Meals on Wheels Lewisburg/Milton, we have a wide diversity of things to support and a lot of our local nonprofits could use the support after a difficult 18 months, with even longer on the horizon.
There will be 5K and a one-mile walk, stepping off at the post office. For online giving, churches can either collect donations and write a check to the Lewisburg Council of Churches or St. Paul’s UMC has set up a fund on it’s online giving platform for the walk.