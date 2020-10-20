Lewisburg Borough Council voted Tuesday to adopt a preliminary budget without a property tax increase for 2021.
Spending and income in the general fund, a municipality’s main operating budget, is estimated at $4,017,782.23. That’s about $1.3 million above the 2019 budget estimate due to the receipt of state and federal dollars for the floodplain and recreation project at Hufnagle Park.
Taxes remain at 12.74 mills, however, there was a slight shift of a combined 0.192 mills from debt service and fire protection to bolster spending on regional recreation.
A single mill represents $1 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. At the current rate, a property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed $1,274.
The proposed tax levy is as follows: general fund, 10.085 mills; debt service fund, 0.448; street lighting fund, 0.407; fire protection fund, 0.910; shade tree fund 0.100; regional recreation fund, 0.790.
The proposed budget is to be published at www.lewisburgborough.org and available at the borough office, 55 N. 5th St., Lewisburg. A final budget is anticipated for consideration at the Nov. 17 council meeting.