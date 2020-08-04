Lewisburg Borough Council voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance as a COVID-19 countermeasure restricting attendance limits at private social gatherings where alcohol is served and also appointed a new member to fill a board vacancy.
In a split vote, George Botelho was chosen to serve the borough’s Ward 4 over Rudy Mummey. Council members Michael Brody, Jordi Comas, Michael Derman and Debra Sulai, board chair, voted for Mummey. Council members David Heayn and Susan Yohn were opposed.
Botelho and Mummey fielded a series of questions from the council members during the meeting. They spoke about areas of interest, issues they’d like to address and committee and commission positions they’d prefer.
Both applicants were largely aligned, saying they’d seek solutions to downtown traffic congestion, support a pending human relations ordinance and work to improve relations between Ward 4 and borough government. Each said there’s a feeling that section — some of it west of Route 15 — is sometimes a forgotten land.
Botelho, who moved to the borough over one year ago, raised the idea of pursuing a public infrastructure project to install wi-fi internet in Hufnagle Park. While he has a background as a military police officer, he said he’d most like to be involved in the council’s planning and community development committees.
On addressing concerns from borough residents with opposing viewpoints, Botelho said: “I think it’s important to open that dialogue and see if we can come to some middle ground. If not, I have to vote with my principles,” Botelho said.
Several council members encouraged Mummey, a retired Lewisburg Area teacher who sought election to the board last year, to stay active in community issues.
All six council members voted to adopt an ordinance amending existing rules established for parties at private residences. Under the borough's current emergency order, the permits aren't being approved anyhow.
The borough already required any resident to apply for a permit through the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department should they host a party with 75 or more guests expected — if alcohol is served.
The only change, and obviously a significant one, is that the borough now requires permits for such gatherings with a guest list expected to reach 25 or more people.
Council members say the proposed change could lessen the potential spread of COVID-19. After the meeting, Heayn and Comas each said the decision was made with input with other stakeholders in the Lewisburg area. Heayn said Bucknell University, local law enforcement, medical professionals and business leaders were consulted.
“Is 25 a golden number? I don’t know. There have to be measures taken,” Heayn said, emphasizing that the move is meant to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.
Union County saw 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, according to state Health Department data. USP Lewisburg reported this week that 35 inmates and no staff have active cases of the disease.
Comas said the move is “prudent for the time being” and that there is no political agenda in making the change. He said he personally received no feedback from borough residents one way or another on the topic.
“In a period where we still have COVID-19 and we continue to have parts of our country and our area who decide to willfully disregard science and evidence, it’s incumbent on us to mitigate risk potential,” Comas said. “This shouldn’t be political.”