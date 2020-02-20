LEWISBURG — Borough council members selected resident Michael Brody as a Ward I representative, filling a vacancy created when former council member Sue Mahon resigned.
Brody, 70, lived in the borough since 1984 and is a retired floral designer. He will be sworn into office next month. His term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
“I’m looking for something I can put energy into. Nobody else answered this call so I figured I’d give it a whirl,” Brody said.
Bill Lowthert, borough manager, said both Brody and a second Ward I resident expressed interest in writing to fill the vacancy. However, the second person withdrew their name out of schedule concerns, Lowthert said.
Brody served various community committees but his appointment marks his first time serving in public office. After being selected to join the council, he was appointed to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
Brody expects the council position will consume a lot of his time. He said he received 16 emails Wednesday, the day after his appointment, concerning things he must prepare for before officially taking office.
He described himself as organizational and said he’ll seek the “easiest, quickest and best way” to accomplish tasks.
“It’s a lot more work than people think,” Brody said. “It’s going to be interesting. There’s a lot of things I’ll need to know and it will be fun getting to know them.”
Brody and his wife, Margaret, have been married 49 years. Though he is retired, Brody said he continues to perform part-time consultant and freelance work.
Ward I consists of the area, south to north, between Market and Saint Anthony streets, and east to west between Fifth Street and the Susquehanna River.
The borough council has eight members with two representatives in each of Lewisburg’s four wards. Mike Derman is the second Ward I representative. He said he knows the Brodys, adding that Michael Brody arranged flowers at Derman’s home when he married years ago.
Like Brody, Derman is a retiree. Many municipalities struggle to fill positions on the governing board and related committees and authorities, including places like Lewisburg, which is considered politically active. Being a retiree can be an advantage in serving, Derman said, compared to those who have active careers and are raising a family.
“I’m pleased to have someone with a business background,” Derman said. “It’s good to have this resolved. It was up in the air for a while. If we had to go to the vacancy board, that’s a different process.”
The council accepted Mahon’s resignation on Jan. 21 and had 30 days to fill the vacancy. Had council not been able to fill the vacancy on its own, borough solicitor Andrew Lyons previously explained that a vacancy board with members appointed by the council would have had 30 days to do so.
The last resort would be an appointment by the county court, an unlikely scenario, Lyons said.